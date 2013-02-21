Lawyer Can't Believe How Much His Colleagues Are In Denial About The Crisis

Bruce MacEwen

Bruce MacEwen, a legal consultant who recently wrote an analysis of Biglaw’s current economic predicament, can’t believe how little his colleague’s know about the industry. The legal industry was completely nuked by the financial crisis of 2008, and there are still way more graduates than there are jobs.



When asked by Above The Law what the most depressing part of writing “Growth Is Dead, Now What?” was, MacEwen said it wasn’t the disheartening data, but rather his wilfully ignorant colleagues.

Lawyers are in denial about the fact that changes to the legal industry are permanent, he said.

“They want to believe it’s cyclical when it’s structural,” MacEwen told ATL.

He added that he was also depressed by “what the human consequences already have been and will continue to be for some time, from partners and associates to staff and recent JD grads.”

MacEwen went on to say that his greatest fear is that “complacency and worse, intransigence, may keep us from changing.”

