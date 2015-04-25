Bruce Jenner to document life as a transgender woman for E! reality show

Amid much speculation, E! has officially announced that it will document Bruce Jenner’s life as a transgender woman with a new reality show.

The still untitled series will consist of eight one-hour episodes set to premiere on Sunday, July 26 at 9 p.m.

“Bruce is incredibly courageous and an inspiration, and we are proud to be entrusted with this deeply personal and important story,” said Jeff Olde, E!’s executive vice president of programming and development, in a statement on Friday.

He continued, “This series will present an unfiltered look as Bruce boldly steps into uncharted territory and is true to himself for the first time.”

The series will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, the same company behind E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” franchise. Jenner will serve as an executive producer alongside Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins, Farnaz Farjam and Andrea Metz.

Additionally, E! has brought on several consultants with expertise in Transgender issues as show consultants. They include GLAAD’s national co-chair for its board of directors, Jennifer Finney Boylan; the Los Angeles Gender Center’s founder and director, Dr. Marie Keller, and the center’s director of child and adolescent services, Susan P. Landon.

E! announced the new series on the heels of Jenner’s much-anticipated interview with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer on Friday evening. During the interview, the 65-year-old Olympian-turned-reality star sat down with Sawyer and confirmed “for all intents and purposes, I am a woman.”

Over the past year and after divorcing Kardashian mumager Kris Jenner earlier this year, Jenner began appearing less on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and was noticeably absent from the family’s reported $US100 million dollar contract renewal with E! in February.

