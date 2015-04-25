BRUCE JENNER: I'm a transgender, Conservative Republican

Among many bombshells Bruce Jenner dropped Friday night during his interview with Diane Sawyer — like “I am a woman”— one of the more unexpected items viewers learned is that the Olympian-turned-reality TV star is also a Conservative Republican.

When Sawyer asked if Jenner cheered when Obama became the first president to even say the word “transgender” in a State of the Union address, the 65-year-old replied that he “would certainly give him credit for that.”

“But not to get political,” Jenner continued, “I’ve never been a big fan, I’m kind of more on the conservative side.”

“Are your a Republican?” Sawyer asked in response, to which Jenner replied, “Yeah! Is that a bad thing? I believe in the constitution.”

“Do you think that would be an unsettling thing for some people in the conservative wing of the party?” Sawyer asked.

“I’ve thought about that,” says Jenner, adding that neither political party has a monopoly on understanding.

Sawyer then asked Jenner if he would go to Mitch McConell and John Boehner and ask them to help champion this cause. Jenner responded that he “would do that in a heartbeat, yes, and I think they would be very receptive.”

Currently, 32 states have no laws banning job discrimination against transgender people — something Obama has urged to change in a State of the Union address.

According to a July Gallup poll, 21% of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Americans are Republican or lean Republican, compared with 63% who identify or lean Democratic, per The Washington Post.

Watch Sawyer and Jenner’s full exchange below:

NOW WATCH: 70 people were injured while filming this movie with 100 untamed lions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.