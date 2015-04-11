The first look at Diane Sawyer's exclusive interview with Bruce Jenner has been released

On April 24, Diane Sawyer will have an exclusive interview with Bruce Jenner.

BuzzFeed notes that the matters discussed in the interview have not formally been announced, but media speculation insinuates the two-hour sit down will revolve around Bruce’s rumoured decision to begin his transition to being a woman.

The following clip is the first thirty-second look we’ve had at the interview.

Former Olympian Jenner, who recently divorced third wife Kris, is the father of Burt, Casey, Brandon, Brody, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and stepfather to Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Robert Kardashian.

US Weekly had recently reported daughter Kendall Jenner had said of her father: “I love my dad. He’s always been there for me and my sisters. He’s a wonderful man. And just because he’s changing shoes now, so to speak, doesn’t make him less wonderful. I will always love my dad, whether he’s a man or a woman.”

The quote was the first confirming statement of Bruce’s transition from his family, but was later retracted.

TMZ reports the interview with Sawyer will be “a farewell to Bruce. He will ‘present himself’ as a woman publicly for the first time. But it’s not about his look — it’s about his mental state and his journey.”

