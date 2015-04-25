BRUCE JENNER INTERVIEW: 'For all intensive purposes, I am a woman'

Bruce Jenner sat down with Diane Sawyer Friday night and revealed “for all intensive purposes, I am a woman.”

Here are some other quotes from the interview (developing):

“I’ve always been very confused with my gender identity since I was little.”

“I explain it this way — God is looking down making little Bruce. He gave me all these wonderful qualities. Then at the end, he looked at me and said, ‘Hey, let’s give him the soul of a female and see how he deals with that.'”

“My brain is much more female than I am male. But that’s what my soul is.”

“I look at it this way — Bruce telling a lie. I can’t do that any longer.”

“Yes, for all intensive purposes I am a woman.”

“My heart and my soul and everything I do in life is part of me. That female side of me is who I am.”

“As of now I have all the male parts, but I still identify as female.”

“Why hard to say? I don’t want to disappoint people.”

“I really believe we’re going to make a difference in this world from what we’re doing 9the interview).”

This is the last interview he’s going to do as “Bruce”

He hopes to reemerge as the person he calls “her”

