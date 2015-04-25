BRUCE JENNER: 'I'm not gay, I'm heterosexual'

On Friday, Bruce Jenner confirmed that “for all intents and purposes, I am a woman” in a bombshell interview with Diane Sawyer.

When Sawyer asked Jenner if his sexual preference has also changed, the 65-year-old Olympian-turned-reality TV star explained: “I am not gay. As far as I know, I am heterosexual. I’ve never been with a guy, I’ve always been married, raising kids.”

But Sawyer pressed on, asking, “If you’re assigned male and you become a female, but you like women, are you a lesbian?”

“You’re going back to the sex thing and it’s apples and oranges,” Jenner responded. “Sexuality is who you’re attracted to, but gender identity is about who you identify with.”

“So much confusion,” added Jenner.

Sawyer later said vai voiceover that ABC News spoke to both transgender people and experts who explained that “sexual desire and gender are two different things.”

“Right now,” says Jenner, “let’s just say I’m asexual.”

“There’s two different things here,” Jenner explained. “Sexuality is who you personally are attracted to — who turns you on — male or female. But gender identity has to do with who you are as a person and your soul, and who you identify with inside.”

Jenner has previously been married three times and has six biological children.

He was married to Chrystie Crownover from 1972 to 1981, and songwriter Linda Thompson from 1981 to 1984.

During the interview, Jenner confirmed “my gender was a big part of my break up” to Linda Thompson in 1984. Thompson and Jenner have two sons together, Brody and Brandon, who appeared on Friday’s ABC special.

After Jenner and Thompson split, Jenner started taking hormones and was considering transitioning until he met Kris Kardashian and married her five months after they started dating.

Jenner and Kardashian were married from 1991 to 2015.

The former couple have two daughters together, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

After Friday’s interview aired, Kris tweeted:

Not only was I able to call him my husband for 25 years and father of my children, I am now able to call him my hero.

— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 25, 2015

As for Jenner’s next steps in his transition and a possible sexual reassignment surgery, he says: “Those are all things in the future for me to explore. No decisions have been made yet.”

Watch Diane Sawyer ask Jenner about his sexuality below:



