Here's the newest clip from the highly anticipated Bruce Jenner interview

On April 24, Bruce Jenner will sit down with Diane Sawyer for a two hour interview, where it is anticipated he will publicly discuss identifying as transgender.

There has been much speculation surrounding the interview; the first Jenner has given since stories rumoring his transition from man to woman.

“My whole life has been getting me ready for this,” Jenner says in a new clip of the interview, posted late Sunday night.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In the interview, Jenner says his family is his main concern.

“I can’t let myself hurt them,” Jenner tells Sawyer.

Jenner, who has been married three times and most recently divorced third wife Kris, has six children; Burt, Casey, Brandon, Brody, Kendall and Kylie.

He’s also the stepfather of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Kardashian.

His high-profile family has remained silent on Jenner’s rumoured transition as well, save a story from US Weekly that claimed eldest daughter with Kris Jenner, Kendall, was in support of her father “whether he’s a man or woman.” The magazine later retracted the statement when the family denied it has been said.

BuzzFeed reports, “ABC is promising a ‘far-reaching’ interview, though the network has not said anything about Jenner’s gender identity. Rather, the promo material touts Jenner’s decisions, future, and journey.”

NOW WATCH: How to supercharge your iPhone in only 5 minutes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.