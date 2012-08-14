Bruce Jenner Doesn't Think Usain Bolt Is The Greatest Athlete Ever

Photo: YouTube

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt shattered world records at the Olympic games. But legendary athlete Bruce Jenner isn’t impressed and scoffed at Bolt for calling himself the greatest athlete ever.



Jenner told TMZ that Bolt can run fast–but that’s about it:

“He’s the best sprinter,” Jenner said … adding, “He can’t pole vault, he can’t throw anything … that’s an athlete.”

Before he was known as Kim Kardashian’s stepdad, Jenner won a gold medal in track and field. He says that Bolt would be “terrible” if he competed in the decathlon.

DON’T MISS: The 21 Most Iconic Moments Of The 2012 Olympics >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.