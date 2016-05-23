Bruce Gordon's WIN has signed a new affiliate deal with Ten

Masterchef judges George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan. Graham Denholm/Getty Images

The Ten Network has signed an affiliation agreement with regional television operator WIN owned by billionaire TV pioneer Bruce Gordon.

The deal follows Nine pulling out of a long-running regional affiliation deal with WIN to sign a five-year arrangement with Macquarie Bank-owned Southern Cross Austereo.

The 87-year-old Gordon is the Ten Network’s biggest shareholder with nearly 15%. He also has close to 15% in Nine.

“As the largest and one of the longest-standing shareholders in Ten, I am absolutely delighted to formally partner with Ten in WIN Network’s markets throughout regional Australia,” says Gordon.

Under the new five-year agreement, Win will pay Ten a higher affiliation fee than that currently paid under Ten’s existing regional program supply agreements. No other details of the agreement have been released.

From July, WIN will bring Ten’s local and international programming, including MasterChef Australia, The Bachelor Australia, Offspring, Formula One and the KFC Big Bash League, to regional viewers in Queensland, Southern NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, South

Australia, Western Australia and the ACT.

Ten CEO Paul Anderson said: “Ongoing collaboration between us will continue to strengthen our services and we look forward to a strong partnership for years to come.”

Last month Ten posted a $13.375 million half year profit as the free-to-air network grew its audience and benefited from a deal with Foxtel.

The result was achieved in the face of a weak national advertising market and compares to a loss of $264.4 million in the same six months last year.

