ESPN Unjustly Suspends Journalist And The Sports Twittersphere Explodes In Anger

Bruce Feldman is one of the good guys.



The longtime ESPN college football writer helped build the company’s massive website from the ground up. He’s been a presence at ESPN for 15 years, doing some great reporting and consistently acting in an ethical manner.

Now, however, he has been suspended by the powers that be for participating in a biography about former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach (who was fired from his job in part because of revelations about his treatment of Craig James’ son. James is another ESPN employee.)

The suspension is ridiculous.

From Sports By Brooks:

Multiple management and editorial sources at ESPN have told me in recent months that Feldman would only participate in the Leach book project upon direct approval from ESPN management – which Feldman indeed received.

Awful Announcing has a nice piece in support of the suspended journalist.

Sports journos from around the globe quickly took Feldman’s side on Twitter. (He even has his own Suspended Bruce mock Twitter account.)

