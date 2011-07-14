Even The National League Manager Thought Last Night’s All-Star Game Was Meaningless

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It happens every year: A manager picks a bunch of his own players to the All-Star team, opposing teams pout, and fans get utterly confused when they introduce someone called “Ryan Vogelsong” before the game.Then the game starts, and it’s more or less of a glorified scrimmage, and we end up wondering why we care.



Not only did Giants manager Bruce Bochy continue that trend this year by selecting three San Francisco starting pitchers to the team, he exhibited the meaninglessness of the All-Star Game by pitching the three a combined total of zero innings last night.

The Giants starters didn’t throw a single pitch, because the so-called “honour” of playing in the game is apparently not worth the injury risk.

Matt Cain pitched Sunday, and was thus ineligible. But Bochy chose to keep Tim Lincecum and Ryan Vogelsong out of the game.

Since Derek Jeter chose to skip the All-Star Game, we’ve been hearing about how playing in the game is such a great privilege. But how great can it be if a player’s own manager would rather leave him on the bench than have them face a few batters?

The problem is that being an “All-Star” no longer has anything to do with the game itself. Being on an MLB All-Star team is closer to what being on an All-NBA Team is: An immaterial distinction without the caveat of being on an actual team in an actual game.

The game has become a pointless farce, and Bochy simply recognised that. He gave his players the real honour while sparing them the trouble having to break a sweat.

