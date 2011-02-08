SHOTS FIRED: Bruce Berkowitz Just Released This Report Slamming David Einorn Over St. Joe

Photo: Fairholme Capital

The fight over St. Joe continues today.The stock is up big on plans that investor and boardmember Bruce Berkowitz has a new strategic plan for the company. That’s causing pain to short-seller David Einhorn, who last year released a big presentation slamming the Florida real estate company, arguing that its holdings were garbage, impaired, partly abandoned, and dseserved to be worth a lot less.



In a new presentation out today, Berkowitz takes issue with pictures that Einhorn used in his presentation, saying they were old and undated. As a ripose, he has released some beautiful new pictures of St. Joe’s Windmark resort.

