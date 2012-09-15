Here Are Bruce Berkowitz's Bullish Presentations On Two Of His favourite Stock Picks

Julia La Roche
Bruce Berkowitz

Photo: BloombergTV screenshot

Fairholme Capital Management’s Bruce Berkowitz has case studies out for two of his biggest holdings – MBIA and Sears Holdings. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2012, Fairholme held ~45.4 million shares in MBIA and ~16.8 million shares in Sears, according to a 13F regulatory filing.

MBIA is down about 6% YTD.  Meanwhile, Sears Holdings is up more than 99% YTD, Yahoo! Finance data shows. 

In the slides that follow, Berkowitz presents a “case study” for each of those investments. 

[Hat Tip: ValueWalk’s Tabinda Hussain]

Want to see Berkowitz's thesis for another one of his top holdings?

Check Out Bruce Berkowitz's Bullish Case For Bank Of America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.