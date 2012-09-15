Here Are Bruce Berkowitz's Bullish Presentations On Two Of His favourite Stock Picks

Photo: BloombergTV screenshot

Fairholme Capital Management’s Bruce Berkowitz has case studies out for two of his biggest holdings – MBIA and Sears Holdings. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2012, Fairholme held ~45.4 million shares in MBIA and ~16.8 million shares in Sears, according to a 13F regulatory filing.



MBIA is down about 6% YTD. Meanwhile, Sears Holdings is up more than 99% YTD, Yahoo! Finance data shows.

In the slides that follow, Berkowitz presents a “case study” for each of those investments.

[Hat Tip: ValueWalk’s Tabinda Hussain]

