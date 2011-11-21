Here's Bruce Berkowtiz's Big Bullish Presentation On Bank of America

Photo: youtube.com

Fairholme Capital’s Bruce Berkowitz has been hit with a massive wave of redemptions and losses from his bullish bets on financials.The fund’s total AUM has declined to under $10 billion from $23 billion, Jacob Wolinsky from ValueWalk reported.



In the latest 13F filing released last week, Berkowitz sold his entire stake in Morgan Stanley and reduced his shares in Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

However, Berkowitz added an additional 5.3 million shares in Bank of America as of September 30 making his current stake more than 105 million shares.

This move clearly indicates that Berkowitz sees value in the embattled Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank.

What’s more is back in August Berkowitz hosted a conference call with BofA’s chief executive Brian Moynihan to calm investor concerns about the slide in the bank’s stock.

Berkowitz recently released this presentation explaining his stake in Bank of America [via Jacob Wolinsky at ValueWalk]

