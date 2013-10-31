Arizona Cardinals Coach Gives A Great Quote About The Dangers Of The NFL Bye Week

NFL players

tend to get arrested more frequently during the offseasonthan during the season.

They have a ton of down time and get themselves into trouble as a result, the theory goes.

The same principle applies to the NFL bye week — when players have 14 days between games and a ton of hours to fill.

Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians had a fantastic quote when asked about the bye today.

“Too many times, when a guy gets a day off, he gets tased in South Beach or something,” he told Kent Somers of AZCentral Sports.

It’s a great quote that captures how fearful NFL coaches and execs become when players get out of their sights.

His team is off this week before playing the Texans on Nov. 10.

We’ve seen Tony Romo go to Cabo with Jessica Simpson during a week off. There was also the time Rob Gronkowski hung out with porn star Bibi Jones during his bye week.

But there doesn’t seem to be any evidence of an NFL player once went to Miami and got arrested during the bye.

We get Arians’ idea though.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.