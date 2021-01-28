Buccaneers are first team to host a Super Bowl, but coach Bruce Arians almost wishes his team was on the road again

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Bruce Arians.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Head coach Bruce Arians says that he almost wishes the team was on the road again.

After three straight playoff road wins en route to the Super Bowl, it’s hard to blame him.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV for the right to lift the Lombardi Trophy and call themselves champions.

It’s the cap to a dream season for the franchise, with Tampa’s bet to bring in Tom Brady in the offseason paying immediate dividends.

There’s also a bit of history to the Buccaneers Super Bowl appearance. Super Bowl LV will be played in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and the Buccaneers will be the first team in NFL history to play the big game on their home turf.



While the home-field advantage is a big deal in the NFL, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians joked to NBC Sports’ Peter King that he’d almost rather have kept his team playing road games.

“We’re playing so good on the road I almost wish the next one was on the road too,” Arians said.

It’s not hard to see why Arians might want to stick with what’s been working for the team. En route to the Super Bowl, the Buccaneers have secured road wins over Washington, New Orleans, and Green Bay.

Still, it’s clear that even if Arians might jokingly prefer to keep his team on the road, his players are excited to be heading back to Tampa.

"D White, where we going? We going HOME!" Tom Brady is really hosting the Super Bowl ???? @TomBrady @Buccaneers (via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/ErnCv6D9f3 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 24, 2021

Super Bowl LV kicks off on Sunday, February 7.

