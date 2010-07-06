Here's Why The Great Recovery Is A Big Fat D.U.D.D.

North Carolina-based Broyhill Asset Management takes a sceptical view of the recovery, calling it a D.U.D.D. That is: Douple dip, Unemployment, Debt levels, and Deflation.



(For other gloomy acronym’s, check out Morgan Stanley’s G.R.I.M. and of course the P.I.I.G.S.)

Broyhill’s suggestion for investors in this bearish and volatile world is to hold dollars and gold. Moreover, quit day trading and put your money with a professional.

