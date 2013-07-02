This Chart Proves That Many Internet Explorer Users Are Only Using It Because They're Forced To At Work

Walter Hickey

For many Americans, going into work every Monday is made just a little bit worse because their companies force them to use Internet Explorer.

Redditor Flying_ScotchMan noticed a really interesting pattern when he was looking at aggregate browser use statistics over at StatCounter Global Stats.

Here’s the chart of daily browser market share:

browser use

 

Take a look at the weekly periodic perturbations of Google Chrome, Internet Explorer and to some degree Safari. 

During the Monday to Friday work week, Internet Explorer gains around 2% marketshare.

That browser drops over the weekend, when people aren’t working and using their home machines — which have either Google Chrome or Safari on it, each of which enjoy a roughly 1-2% jump in usage over the weekend.

That’s one interpretation of this data, and by far the most compelling. 

It’s a cool look at why people prefer different browsers and why, despite a relatively poor reputation, Microsoft’s browser is able to maintain such a consistent marketshare. 

