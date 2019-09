The Cleveland Browns are trying to come back against the Bengals in Ohio, and they got one step closer with this beautiful run by Trent Richardson. Richardson escapes four defenders and dances into the endzone. Richardson made it 24-17, the Bengals are still in the lead.



Watch:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.