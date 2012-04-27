The Browns Just Gave Up Three Draft Picks To Move Up One Spot In The First Round Of The NFL Draft

Photo: Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have completed the first trade of this year’s NFL draft, giving the Minnesota Vikings three picks to move up one spot to the third pick of the first round. The Browns are expected to take Alabama running back Trent Richardson.In addition to the fourth pick, the Vikings will also receive a fourth, a fifth, and a seventh-round pick from the Browns.



The Browns likely made this trade to to keep another team, such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, from leapfrogging Cleveland and grabbing Richardson.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.