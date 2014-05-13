The Quarterbacks Johnny Manziel Has To Beat To Become The Browns' Starter

Getty Images (fr L to R) Brian Hoyer, Corey Robinson, Tyler Thigpen, Connor Shaw

Now that Johnny Manziel has been drafted by the Cleveland Browns, the next question everybody is asking is “how long will it take Johnny Football to become the starting quarterback?”

After the Browns cut Vince Young and Alex Tanney this morning, they now have five quarterbacks on the roster and a look at the four Manziel will be competing with suggests it won’t be long at all.

The group of four includes no players with more than 12 career starts, only one player who was in the NFL last season, two veterans who have combined for four starts in the last five seasons, and two undrafted rookie free agents.

Manziel is still just 21 years old and needs to learn a complicated NFL offence. So Brian Hoyer, who started three games for the Brows a year ago, or possibly Tyler Thigpen, will be under center during week one. But Manziel won’t be far behind and there will be pressure to get Cleveland’s next big star on to the field.

Here are the four Manziel is competing with:

Brian Hoyer

Age: 28

How acquired: Free agent (2013)

Experience: 5 seasons with Patriots, Cardinals, and Browns. Has started 4 games, including 3 with the Browns last season.

2013 stats: 57-96 (59.4%) with 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

2014 salary: $US1.0 million

2014 salary cap hit if kept: $US1.25 million

2014 salary cap hit if cut: $US0.25 million

Tyler Thigpen

Age: 30

How acquired: Free agent (2014). Drafted in 7th round of 2007 draft by the Vikings.

Experience: 6 seasons with Chiefs, Dolphins, and Bills.

2013 stats: Has not played since 2012.

2014 salary: $US730,000

2014 salary cap hit if kept: $US570,000

2014 salary cap hit if cut: $US0

Connor Shaw

Age: 24

How acquired: Undrafted rookie free agent (2014)

Experience: 0

2013 Stats: Threw 24 touchdowns and just 1 interception in 13 games for South Carolina.

Corey Robinson

Age: 24

How acquired: Undrafted rookie free agent (2014)

Experience: 0

2013 Stats: Threw 19 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 11 games for Troy in the Sun Belt Conference.

