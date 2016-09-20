The Browns have lost yet another quarterback to an injury and this one could be out 'a while'

The Cleveland Browns have lost their second quarterback in two weeks to a shoulder injury, as backup quarterback Josh McCown is expected to miss “a while” with an injured shoulder suffered in his team’s loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Cody Kessler, drafted in the third round out of USC, will start against the Dolphins in Week 3.

In Week 1, Robert Griffin III fractured a bone in his left shoulder and is out 10-12 weeks. Now, McCown is reportedly in “excruciating pain” and will receive an MRI on Monday. His timetable is unclear.

#Browns QB Josh McCown, in excruciating pain, will undergo an MRI today on his left shoulder. Cody Kessler is the only other QB on the 53

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2016

McCown did not leave the game early, but was in visible pain afterwards. He welled up with tears talking about wanting to stay healthy for his teammates.

From Cleveland.com:

“It’s just not wanting to not be out there with your guys,” McCown said, his eyes red and ready to brim over. “I have a dad and an older brother who get up and go to work and sometimes they don’t feel great and they go. They go and they grind. I have two little boys that are playing football now. They get hit and they get banged up, and I am trying to teach them what toughness means.”

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are expecting McCown to be out for “a while.”

Last week, prior to McCown’s injury, ESPN reported that Kessler “isn’t close to being ready to play — expectations for him aren’t particularly high.”

The Browns will likely bring up rookie QB Kevin Hogan from the practice squad to serve as the backup, and use QB-turned-WR Terrelle Pryor as the third-string option, just in case.

Cleveland is 0-2.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.