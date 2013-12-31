Cleveland Browns Players Went Ballistic After Their Coach Got Fired

Tony Manfred
Rob chudzinskiRob Carr/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns fired coach Rob Chudzinski last night after a 4-12 season.

It came as a surprise for two reasons, 1) he was less than 12 months into a four-year contract, and 2) the team had two major quarterback injuries and traded their starting running back in September.

Browns players are not happy. When news of his firing became official, many of them delivered some brutally honest quotes.

Offensive lineman Jason Pinkston sent this text to Mike Silver of NFL Network:

Silver text@MikeSilver

SI’s Peter King reports that both D’Qwell Jackson and Joe Thomas were upset by the firing. Jackson told King that the firing was “crazy,” saying:

“On the bus back to Pittsburgh, [defensive teammate] Jabaal Sheard showed me a text from his agent that said Chud could be fired. I said, ‘No way. No way.’ After the Trent Richardson trade and our quarterback injuries, I thought for sure he’d get a pass. Not one year. Come on. One year? There’s no way. Chud was good for us, good for the team. He came in and did everything right, I thought.”

Another player went after owner Jimmy Haslam:



It’s a mess:

