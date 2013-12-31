Cleveland Browns Players Went Ballistic After Their Coach Got Fired

The Cleveland Browns fired coach Rob Chudzinski last night after a 4-12 season.

It came as a surprise for two reasons, 1) he was less than 12 months into a four-year contract, and 2) the team had two major quarterback injuries and traded their starting running back in September.

Browns players are not happy. When news of his firing became official, many of them delivered some brutally honest quotes.

Offensive lineman Jason Pinkston sent this text to Mike Silver of NFL Network:

SI’s Peter King reports that both D’Qwell Jackson and Joe Thomas were upset by the firing. Jackson told King that the firing was “crazy,” saying:

“On the bus back to Pittsburgh, [defensive teammate] Jabaal Sheard showed me a text from his agent that said Chud could be fired. I said, ‘No way. No way.’ After the Trent Richardson trade and our quarterback injuries, I thought for sure he’d get a pass. Not one year. Come on. One year? There’s no way. Chud was good for us, good for the team. He came in and did everything right, I thought.”

I am texting with numerous Browns players and their emotions range from bewildered to furious

— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 29, 2013

One Browns player: “We are so dysfunctional. These billionaires need to pick somebody and stay with them. These aren’t girlfriends…”

— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 29, 2013

“… you can’t dump them if they (fail to please you) one time.”

— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 29, 2013

Another Browns player: “This organisation is a joke.”

— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 29, 2013

It’s a mess:

