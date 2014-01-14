The Final Tally On The Trent Richardson Trade Is In -- And It's Ugly For The Colts

We know now exactly what the Cleveland Browns got in the shock Week 3 trade that sent Trent Richardson to Indianapolis.

The 2014 first-round draft pick that Indy will send to Cleveland ended up being 26th overall.

There was a point after the Reggie Wayne injury where it looked like the Colts were stumbling and the pick would fall into the top 20. But a late-season winning streak pushed it back toward the end of the first round.

While the pick could have been better, the Browns are the big winners in this trade considering Richardson’s production.

Richardson ended the year averaging 2.9 yards per rush — the third-lowest mark in the league for running backs with 100 or more carries. He never gained more than 65 yards in a game, and had just two runs of 15 yards or longer.

His playoff stats: 4 carries, 1 yard, 1 fumble.

Indianapolis ended up giving up the 26th pick for a player that had a negative net impact on the team, at least for 2013.

