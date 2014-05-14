Browns Owner: Johnny Manziel Is The Backup Quarterback

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam made a curious move just days after the NFL Draft, declaring that Johnny Manziel is not the team’s starting quarterback and that he wants the Heisman Trophy winner to start acting “like a backup quarterback” according to ESPN.com.

Haslam, who was speaking at a Pro Football Hall of Fame luncheon, made it clear that Brian Hoyer is the team’s starting quarterback and “Johnny’s the backup.”

The move may have been a ploy to push Manziel as Haslam added that Manziel could beat out Hoyer for the job in camp.

The move is curious as Haslam reportedly made it clear to his front office prior to the draft that he would not push the team to draft Manziel, saying “hey guys, this is not what I do for a living, it’s what you do for a living. Whatever you do, I trust.”

Yet, a second report, from ESPNCleveland.com, claims the Browns were set to draft Teddy Bridgewater with their second pick and even had a draft card already filled out before Haslem ordered the team to draft Manziel at the last second.

So Manziel may only be on the Browns because that was Haslem’s wishes and now it sounds like Manziel may be backup because that’s what Haslem wants.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.