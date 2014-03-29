Why The Cleveland Browns Didn't Show Up To Johnny Manziel's Incredible Pro Day

Johnny Manziel blew everyone away at his Pro Day on Thursday.

Seventy-five NFL personnel were on hand, including representatives from 30 of the 32 NFL teams.

One of the teams that didn’t show up, the Chicago Bears, already has a franchise QB with a $US54 million guaranteed contract.

The other team that didn’t show up, the Cleveland Browns, does not.

The Browns have the fourth-overall pick in May’s NFL Draft. They only have two quarterbacks on the roster, Brian Hoyer and Alex Tanney. Their best player, wide receiver Josh Gordon, seems to be publicly lobbying for the team to draft a quarterback.

With three quarterbacks high on the experts draft boards, you’d think they’d be aggressive in evaluating prospects.

Yet they didn’t go to Manziel’s Pro Day. In addition, the team didn’t interview any QBs at the NFL Combine.

The unorthodox approach has drawn some criticism. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen tweeted that the Browns were “ignoring every possible evaluation tool in a year of their most critical draft.”

While it seems like a strange decision, it’s probably not that big of a deal.

The Browns will reportedly hold their own private workouts with all the top QBs. So it’s not like they will be drafting one of these guys without ever talking to them or seeing how they throw up close.

In addition, a lot of people think Pro Days are useless. Ex-Redskins GM and current NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly told the Cleveland Plain Dealer that Pro Days tell you nothing:

“The pro day for the quarterback is a waste of time. You’re not getting to see him do some of things you want to see him do. So you’re really not missing anything.”

The Browns have been the most unstable franchise in the NFL since the end of the season. They abruptly fired head coach Rob Chudzinski after the last game of the year, much to the dismay of the players.

After that the GM Mike Lombardi and president Joe Banner left the team.

With all the dysfunction around the team at the moment, not showing up to see Johnny Manziel throw 66 passes is the least of their worries.

