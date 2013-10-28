The Cleveland Browns Score A 39-Yard Touchdown On A Flea-Flicker Trick Play

For a team that’s in the middle of dismantling its roster and starting from scratch,

the Cleveland Browns are pretty entertaining.

After getting stone-walled by the 1st-ranked Kansas City Chiefs defence for the first 25 minutes of the game, they resorted to a trick play and converted it for a touchdown.

Lovely flea-flicker touchdown to Josh Gordon, who could be traded tomorrow.

The Browns!

