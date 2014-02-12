The CEO And General Manager Of The Cleveland Browns Are Leaving The Team

The Cleveland Browns’ chaotic offseason got even crazier on Tuesday when they announced that CEO Joe Banner and general manager Mike Lombardi are leaving the team.

Wow. Browns announced CEO Joe Banner and GM Michael Lombardi are leaving team. Ray Farmer promoted to GM.

The Browns fired coach Rod Chudzinski after the season, a move that surprised the NFL world and enraged the players.

After multiple candidates passed on the job in January, they finally hired former Bills defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

Here’s the full press release from the team:

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday promoted Ray Farmer to General Manager and announced that Joe Banner will be stepping down in the next two months as he transitions out of his role as CEO. Farmer will immediately take the over the team’s football operations and lead the Browns during free agency and the draft. Additionally, the team announced that General Manager Michael Lombardi is departing the organisation. President Alec Scheiner will continue in charge of the organisation’s business operations. Owner Jimmy Haslam made the announcement. Haslam released the following statement: “First of all, we wanted to capitalise on the knowledge, experience and character we’re fortunate to have in Ray Farmer. Ray has a tremendous football IQ, he’s compelling, and he understands the types of players we need to acquire and develop in order to win in Cleveland. He embraces his partnership with Mike Pettine, which is critical in helping build the right team. Ray will provide excellent leadership in our front office. “We appreciate Joe’s contributions to the Cleveland Browns, especially in helping us as new owners. He was committed to creating a successful organisation and bringing in talented individuals. We thank him for his work and dedication. We wish him and his family the best. “Alec will continue in his role as President of this team. I think he’s one of the most intelligent and innovative young executives in the NFL. “We’re also grateful for Mike Lombardi’s efforts and commitment since rejoining our organisation. He is an experienced and creative NFL executive with a unique ability to see the big picture. He has tremendous instincts and I know he’ll be a valuable addition to any NFL organisation. We simply wanted to give Ray this opportunity that he’s earned. We wanted to move forward under his leadership and capabilities. “The purpose of these moves is to unify our team with one, unequivocal goal: Provide our fans with the winning organisation they have long deserved.” Statement from Joe Banner: “It is bittersweet leaving the Browns organisation. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Jimmy Haslam and helping him set the infrastructure for this franchise. I am proud of the talented individuals we brought in to help lead this team and feel that the Cleveland Browns are in good hands moving forward.”

