The Cleveland-Buffalo Trade That Shook Up The NFL Draft Was A Genius Move For The Browns

The Cleveland Browns traded the No. 4-overall pick to the Buffalo Bills, and they got an absolute haul for it.

The Browns got the No. 9 pick in this year’s trade, a 2015 1st-round pick, and a 2015 4th-round pick, NFL Network reports

That’s a lot

For comparison, the Rams only got one more 1st-round pick (and a 2nd-round pick instead of a 4th-round pick) in the 2012 Robert Griffin III trade.

The RGIII trade is considered the modern benchmark for lopsided trades.

The Browns could have stood still and taken wide receiver Sammy Watkins. He could have formed a scary receiving duo with Josh Gordon.

But the maths says that you get more value out of trading down, and that’s clearly the case here. The Browns only moved down five spots, and they got two free draft picks out of it.

