Browns player had the perfect touchdown celebration to mock the NFL's strict new rules

The Cleveland Browns lost 33-13 to the New England Patriots on Sunday, but it was Browns receiver Andrew Hawkins who had the best touchdown celebration of the day.

In the first quarter, Hawkins caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Cody Kessler.

Afterward, Hawkins seemed to remember the NFL’s new strict celebration rules and opted not to get fined. Instead, he dropped the ball and walked away, robotically, seemingly mocking the way the NFL wants players to behave.

Here’s the play:



Perhaps Hawkins learned from Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has thus far been fined over $48,000 for dancing in the end zone.

The strict rules against celebrations aren’t fun, but if more players begin getting creative and frankly, weird, like Hawkins, we’re ok with it.

