Brownlow Medallist Dane Swan Has Sam Newman's Face Tattooed On His Rear After Losing Bet

Collingwood’s Dane Swan made a bet with Footy Show commentator Sam Newman that his team would make the finals this year.

If the Magpies missed the cut, the heavily inked Swan promised to add Newman to his range of tattoos.

Last night, while plenty of other players were at the Brownlow Medal dinner, the 2011 winner took himself off to an East Brunswick tattoo parlour with Newman and a camera crew in tow to get Sam Newman’s face tattoed on his butt.

Swan posted this photo on Instagram last night, saying “Nothing better to do tonight so might as well make good on my bet with Sam. Good to know that every time I sit down from now on I’ll be sitting on Sammy’s face”.

Tattooist Pedrosix also recorded the moment.

