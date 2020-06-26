I made brownies using 3 different celebrity recipes, and the best one contains almost a pound of chocolate

Paige Bennett//Joel Ryan/Invision/AP/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/Richard Shotwell/AP I tried following brownie recipes from three different celebrities.

I made brownies using celebrity recipes from Kris Jenner, Snoop Dogg, and Victoria Beckham.

Kris Jenner’s recipe was the most complicated one I tried, but the brownies that resulted from it were chewy and fudgy.

Victoria Beckham’s recipe was super easy to follow, but the results didn’t have a very strong chocolate flavour.

Snoop Dogg’s recipe contained almost a pound of chocolate morsels and it was easy to follow because it used grams instead of cups as measurements.

Overall, the brownies I made using Snoop Dogg’s recipe were amazing and I will definitely be making them again.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Brownies are a beloved dessert, even for the rich and famous.

A number of celebrities have spoken about whipping up decadent pans of thick, gooey brownies – and I decided to put some of their go-to recipes to the test.

Here are the recipes I followed:

Read on to see how these celebrity recipes stacked up and which brownies ended up being the best, according to myself and my coworkers.

I started off with Kris Jenner’s brownie recipe, hoping to get the most complicated one out of the way first.

Paige Bennett The recipe called for two types of chocolate.

Shared on her daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle site Poosh, Kris Jenner’s recipe is the most complex one I tried.

First off, it calls for both chocolate morsels and 4 ounces of unsweetened chocolate squares.

This double dose of chocolate made for ultra-fudgy brownies, but it also made for a more expensive list of ingredients and a more complicated baking process.

Mixing the ingredients proved to be easy, but monitoring the brownies as they cooked was tricky.

Paige Bennett The recipe didn’t mention what type of pan I should use.

This recipe also called for a food processor, which I do not have. Still, I gave it my best shot with my stand mixer. Fortunately, my ingredients mixed together just fine.

Things got tricky when it was time to bake my brownies. This recipe did not specify the size of the pan needed – it just says “baking pan.” I decided to use a standard 8-inch by 8-inch pan.

They took quite a while to cook and the recipe didn’t yield as many brownies as it was supposed to.

Paige Bennett The brownies were certainly thick.

I wish Jenner had listed the pan size in the recipe because it could have potentially made my brownies cook more quickly and turn out a bit thinner.

It took nearly an hour of baking to get the middle to be even remotely set and not straight brownie batter, even though the recipe says they would only need 20 minutes in the oven.

The recipe was supposed to make 30 brownies, which just wasn’t possible with the pan I used (and I’m not sure which size pan she was using to yield over two dozen slices).

Because of the sizing mishap, these brownies were incredibly dense and fudgy, but this wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Paige Bennett You can see some of the nuts.

I think these brownies would have been slightly more cake-like had I used a larger pan. Instead, they were quite dense and fudgy.

With multiple sources of chocolate, these were rich and had layers of flavour. Plus, the nuts in the recipe helped break up that density and richness.

I thought these were delicious and sweet, but I certainly needed a glass of milk to wash one down.

Next up, I prepared Snoop Dogg’s recipe.

Paige Bennett The recipe was very exact and detailed, which I appreciated.

The recipe comes from Snoop Dogg’s cookbook “From Crook to Cook,” which came out in 2018.

This recipe was different from the others because it measured ingredients by grams instead of cups, which was super helpful as I was precisely pouring out my ingredients.

The most difficult part of this recipe was that it called for just under a pound of chocolate chips, which meant I had to keep a close eye on my stove while they were melting to prevent them from burning.

It also meant that I had to work incredibly quickly as I incorporated my chocolate into the flour.

Snoop Dogg’s brownies were sinking under the weight of all of the chocolate.

Paige Bennett There was so, so much chocolate.

Per the recipe, I covered the top of the brownies in even more chocolate morsels once the batter was in the pan.

As the brownies baked, I noticed the edges rose and got nice and crispy while the middle sunk in from the weight of the chocolate.

Snoop Dogg’s brownies came out with crisp edges and ooey-gooey middles, an ideal situation for a brownie.

Paige Bennett The brownie was soft and crispy all at once.

Out of the three brownies I made, these held up the best and I was pleased with how little they crumbled when I cut them up.

Containing about a bag and a half of chocolate morsels, these brownies were unsurprisingly loaded with intense chocolate flavour.

I am a big fan of chocolate morsels – sometimes I will even eat them straight from the bag – so I fully appreciated the edge-to-edge coating of chocolate bits on top of these brownies.

The amount of chocolate also further added to the texture variation of these brownies: crispy edges, soft middles, and a topping with bite.

I also had some coworkers taste test all three brownies, and most of them were a fan of Snoop Dogg’s recipe. These brownies were almost unanimously the top pick because of their intense chocolate flavour.

I followed Victoria Beckham’s recipe next, and was glad I saved the easiest one for last.

Paige Bennett The recipe had less than 10 ingredients.

Beckham shared this recipe with People magazine in 2014, and it even has “easy” in the name.

Although each recipe I tried required several ingredients, Victoria Beckham’s was the simplest. It called for just eight ingredients, and it does not require any sort of double-boiler system to melt down chocolate.

In fact, her recipe doesn’t even contain bars or morsels of chocolate – it uses cocoa powder instead.

The recipe called for a 13-inch by 9-inch pan, meaning these brownies would be thinner than the others.

Victoria Beckham’s recipe required me to line a pan with foil.

Paige Bennett These brownies were quite thin.

It took no time at all to mix these ingredients together and the brownies spent about 25 minutes in the oven.

The only thing I thought was confusing about this recipe is that it said to line the baking sheet with foil. This made it easy to lift the brownies out of the pan, but it did seem a bit wasteful to me.

I ended my taste test with Victoria Beckham’s brownies.

Paige Bennett They were moist but not too dense.

After pulling them from the foil, I noticed they held together well. They were moist and a bit dense, but not as dense as the brownies made using Jenner’s recipe.

These had a slightly more cakey feel, but the tops and edges were chewy. The biggest issue I had with these brownies is that they didn’t taste very sweet.

Sure, the recipe called for quite a lot of sugar, but the intensity and bitterness of the cocoa powder tended to overpower the flavours of this dish.

My partner agreed that these brownies had a bitter flavour, but one of my coworkers said she really enjoyed the taste of these brownies, adding they were great because they weren’t as rich or sweet as the other options.

Overall, each recipe had pros and cons and they all yielded some tasty brownies.

Paige Bennett Some of the recipes were denser than others.

If you love fudgy brownies, Jenner’s recipe is a winner. Even if you use a larger pan, the amount of chocolate in this recipe makes for incredibly chewy brownies.

If you really love a dense, rich brownie, do as I did and pour the mix into a smaller pan. Just note this will take the brownies longer to bake in the oven.

If you don’t have much of a sweet tooth, Beckham’s recipe may be your new favourite. Although this recipe does require two cups of sugar, these brownies aren’t overly sweet or dense.

And if you really, really love chocolate, Snoop Dogg’s brownies are an excellent choice – and this brings me to my final verdict.

Overall, Snoop Dogg’s recipe is the one I’ll be using time and time again.

Paige Bennett Snoop Dogg’s recipe was precise and yielded delicious results.

All in all, Snoop Dogg’s recipe is one I’ll be following again. Based on taste, texture, and the baking process, the brownies I made using his recipe blew me away.

I think a key reason this recipe did so well is that it used precise grams to measure ingredients whereas other recipes relied on cups or tablespoons. The measurements made this recipe easy to follow and it also helped me achieve the perfect brownie texture and flavour.

It also didn’t hurt that these brownies were almost like eating a gooey, giant pan of chocolate chips.

Read More:

I made banana bread using 4 different celebrity recipes, and the best one was the easiest to make

I tried 3 celebrity chefs’ blueberry muffin recipes, and the best one was the easiest to make

I ate only meals from celebrity cookbooks for a week and it was way more work that I thought it would be

Kourtney Kardashian’s mac and cheese cost me $US39 to make, but the price was the least of its problems

I tried making Dolly Parton’s rumoured 5-layer casserole, and it was so much tastier than I thought it would be

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.