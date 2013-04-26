Brown Student Falsely Accused Of Boston Bombing Found Dead

Missing Brown University student Sunil Tripathi, who was falsely named on Twitter as the Boston bomber, has been found dead in the Providence River.



The 22-year-old was missing for more than a month, and his family was bombarded with hate messages after speculation surfaced that he was responsible for the Boston marathon bombings.

The Rhode Island state medical examiner’s office told NBC Nightly News that no foul play is suspected in Tripathi’s death.

A statement from the family posted to the “Help Us Find Sunil Tripathi” Facebook page says the family carries “indescribable grief” about his death.

