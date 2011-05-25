Brown Shoe Brings In New IR Officer

Brown Shoe Company has announced the appointment of Peggy Tharp as its new vice president of investor relations ahead of the company’s first quarter earnings call tomorrow.

The appointment will help Brown Shoe ‘to refine its approach to communicating with the investment and analyst community,’ says the company in a statement.

‘Peggy’s extensive background in investor relations will be an asset to the company as we work to emphasise our focus on long-term growth prospects and key metrics,’ says Mark Hood, Brown Shoe’s CFO, in the statement.

‘Her proven experience developing strategic investor relations outreach plans will be invaluable, as we refine and further improve our messaging.’

Tharp brings a wealth of experience to the role at Brown Shoe, which has a market cap of $470 mn. Most recently, she was senior director of IR at IT company Savvis.

Before that, she was director of IR at wire and cable manufacturer Superior Essex. Tharp has also held IR and business communications roles at brewer Anheuser-Busch.

Tharp has a bachelor’s degree in public relations and advertising from Bradley University, and a finance masters from Olin School of Business at Washington University.



[Article by Tim Human, IR magazine]

