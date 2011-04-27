Scientists Predict Spread Of Lethal Brown Recluse Spider Due To Climate Change

Scientists from the University of Kansas warn that global warming will open new regions to the lethal brown recluse spider.



The brown recluse is one of America’s three most dangerous spiders, along with the black widow and the hobo. Currently the spider lives only in the south. By 2050 it may spread to the midwest, northeast and northwest.

This map shows two projections from the study:

