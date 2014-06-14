2 Brown University Football Players Are Under Investigation For Sexual Assault

Two student members of the Brown University football team are under investigation for the alleged sexual assault of a Providence College student and have been ordered off campus, The Providence Journal reports.

According to The Journal, the two freshmen football players are accused of sexually assaulting a female freshman Providence student in a Brown dorm room while she was incapacitated.

Although the alleged assault took place in November 2013, a Brown spokeswoman told The Journal that the university first learned of the accusations when the female student filed a complaint with local Providence police in February.

In the complaint, the Providence student claims she was drugged at a local bar and woke up in a Brown dorm room bed “being asked to perform sex on one of the Brown students,” according to The Journal. The complaint has led to a criminal investigation into the two Brown students.

Providence College officals have issued a “No Trespass” order against the Brown students, who were ordered to leave their own campus at the end of April. They were allowed to finish the semester’s work at home, and reportedly remain enrolled at the university.

The Brown spokeswoman “declined to explain what happened between the time the university learned of the investigation in February and its late April decision to remove the students from campus,” according to The Journal.

Read more about the sexual assault accusations against two Brown University students at The Providence Journal >

