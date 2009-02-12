Brown Bag Lunches Look Different At Vanity Fair

With Domino shuttered, Portfolio.com stripped bare and layoffs at Wired, there’s a recession at Condé Nast, too. It just looks different. For example, when the rest of us brown bag we use leftover grocery bags and paper towels for napkins. Not at Condé pub Vanity Fair. There it’s ziplocked sandwiches and tupperware in Prada and Louis Vutton bags with napkins from St. Regis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.