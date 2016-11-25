These brothers are going to make a small fortune after correctly predicting the hottest holiday toy

Two Arizona brothers are in the position to make thousands of dollars after betting that the robotic hatching toys, Hatchimals, would become this year’s hottest gift of the holiday season.

Mike and Stan Zappa spent $5,000 on 50 Hatchimals in early October, hoping to turn a profit reselling the toys to parents searching for the gift, reported CNN. A month an a half later, Hatchimals have established themselves as this year’s Tickle-Me-Elmo — a toy that kids across the US want, and that parents are struggling to find.

The brothers have sold 30 Hatchimals on eBay so far, recouping their full $5,000.

While the original retail price of the toys was $50, today, eBay says that the average selling price is $132, with a range from $81 to $196. So, the Zappas are in the position to more than double their investment — and, the brothers say, they anticipate prices only getting higher as Christmas Day draws near.

At that rate, the brothers could make $13,200 reselling the Hatchimals, earning a profit of $8,200 on their $5,000 investment.

The brothers promoted their Hatchimal stock via social media.

Why wait in line for #HATCHIMALS? Buy in the comfort of your home! all colours Available! Fast, Safe and easy PayPal transaction! pic.twitter.com/NvtcmJV31e

— Mike Zappa ⚓️ (@MikeZappa) November 22, 2016

Originally, people who knew the brothers were less than supportive of the idea.

“Three weeks ago there wasn’t one person we knew who thought this was a great idea,” Stan Zappa told CNN. “Even our father called us idiots. Now they can’t believe it.”

Retailers are having an increasingly difficult time keeping Hatchimals in stock, helping drive demand for resellers like the Zappas.

Target and Toys R Us are restocking Hatchimals as soon as new shipments arrive at stores, meaning that customers need to continue to visit or call local shops to get their hands on the toys. Toys R Us has even implemented a one toy per shopper policy, to allow more customers to leave satisfied — a rule that would have ruined the Zappas’ game plan.

Walmart, meanwhile, has pledged to sell the toy on Black Friday at the discounted price of $48.88. That makes the retailer shoppers’ best bet — outside of eBay — to find reasonably priced Hatchimals.

Hatchimals, a brand produced by the Canadian toy maker Spin Master, does not support the resale of the toys at higher prices.

“This is a special season and we don’t want anyone to be disappointed, nor do we support inflated prices from non-authorised resellers,” Hatchimals says in a statement on its website saying that the brand realises the toy is sold out at most retailers.

However, the Zappa brothers say they aren’t doing anything wrong.

“We didn’t break any laws. And we aren’t dictating how the market is pricing the toys on eBay,” Mike Zappa told CNN. “What we are doing is capitalism at its best.”

