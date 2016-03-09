The actor who played Borat just nailed this Apple product launch parody

Sacha Baron Cohen, a comedian best known for playing the clueless Borat, revealed a hilarious new persona on Tuesday: he plays an Apple-like executive unveiling a new movie character instead of an iPhone.

The video is pretty funny, and it should be pretty familiar to anyone who’s watched an Apple product keynote, from Cohen’s speaking rhythms to the same Helvetica Neue font that Apple used to use in its signage.

Cohen fans should enjoy the spot as well, as it references some of his most popular characters, such as Ali G.

But which Apple executive is Cohen channeling? The obvious choice is former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, but there’s quite a bit of design boss Jony Ive in Cohen’s accent and dress. Part of the clip shows Cohen in an all-white room, similar to the setting in which Ive has often appeared in Apple videos.

The clip was made to promote The Brothers Grimsby, a comedy opening this week in which Cohen plays a die-hard soccer fan that must join his secret agent brother for a new spy assignment. The movie doesn’t appear to have any product keynotes in its plot, but perhaps Cohen’s just perfecting the character for his next movie.

Here’s the full clip:

