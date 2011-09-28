CHRISTIE'S OUT: Brother Says New Jersey Governor Has Made Up His Mind — He's Not Running

Photo: AP

Chris Christie’s brother Todd told the Newark Star Ledger this afternoon that despite escalating pressure to enter the presidential race, there has been no change in the New Jersey governor’s decision to sit out the contest.”I’m sure that he’s not going to run,” Todd Christie said. “If he’s lying to me, I’ll be as stunned as I’ve ever been in my life.”



The denial, follows renewed speculation that Christie was reconsidering his longstanding opposition to running for president seeded by Former New Jersey governor Tom Kean.

“He’s giving it a lot of thought,” former Gov. Tom Kean told the National Review Monday. “I think the odds are a lot better now than they were a couple weeks ago.”

Many Republicans — including a group of billionaires — have been trying to get Christie to run for months, promising his campaign would be fully funded and staffed.

But Christie feared he was not well-versed enough in the issues of the day to enter the race so late, looking at Rick Perry’s recent missteps as a warning, rather than an opportunity sources said.

Christie’s decision to remain on the sidelines will set off a race for the support of those who backed the would-be campaign — though some may hold out hope until the Florida primary filing deadline on October 31.

Last year Christie expressed frustration that the rumours of his candidacy wouldn’t stop: “Short of suicide, I don’t really know what I’d have to do to convince you people that I’m not running,” he said. “I’m not running!”

Christie is set to give a policy speech at the Reagan Library tonight, which many thought would be used to raise his profile before a presidential campaign announcement, but now it seems certain he will offer yet another denial.

