Brother Of Baltimore Raven Ed Reed Is Missing After Jumping Into Mississippi River

The brother of Baltimore safety Ed Reed is missing and possibly drowned after reportedly jumping into the Mississippi River on Friday.NFL.com’s Jason La Canfora reports that Reed is planning to travel to Kansas City with his teammates and play in tomorrow’s first-round playoff game.



The man who is believed to be Brian Reed was confronted by police in St. Rose, Louisiana, after being seen with a car that matched a stolen vehicle report. He allegedly jumped into the river to evade the cops and was not seen again.

Authorities have called off the search.

