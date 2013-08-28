American Brothel Owner Wants To Take His Moonlite BunnyRanch Public

Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof went on

Bloomberg TV’s Market Makers todayto decry Craiglist and sum up the state of American prostitution.

Hof was a mainstay on “Cathouse,” an HBO documentary series on his Moonlight BunnyRanch brothel.

Prostitution isn’t recession-proof, but Hof — who owns seven legally-operated brothels —

said he’s actually seen an uptick in business over the past few years.

In fact, business is so good Hof now wants an IPO. “I’m buying every brothel I can and want to turn it into a public company,” Hof said. “It’s going to be a great, successful public company.”

In the colourful interview, Hof also said that Bill Clinton and Eliot Spitzer would have had better luck keeping their infidelities secret if they chose his establishment.

Watch the interview at Bloomberg.com.

