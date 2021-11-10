A brothel in Austria is offering free sex to people who get a COVID-19 vaccine

A sex club in Austria is advertising free sex for anyone who gets vaccinated on site.

Customers can get their jabs, along with a voucher for 30 minutes with their “lady of choice,” at the club on Monday evenings.

The promotion will last through November in hopes of getting shots in arms and clients in the club.

A “sauna club” in Austria is offering vouchers for 30 minutes with a sex worker to customers who get their COVID-19 vaccines on site.

The FunPalast: Sex Star Sauna Club began the promotion on Monday and will continue to administer vaccines one evening a week for the rest of November. According to the Daily Beast, the vaccinations are happening Monday nights from 4 to 10 p.m.

The unorthodox vaccine program comes as COVID-19 cases are spiking in Austria. Just under 65 percent of the population is fully vaccinated – one of the lowest rates in Western Europe. Next month, Austrians will be required to show proof of two shots to enter restaurants, theaters, and hair salons, as well as brothels.

Club director Christoph Leilacher told Reuters TV that the first evening of vaccinations went well.

“It’s actually such a great action to make such a statement, especially in our industry,” he said. “And now we have a great vaccination site, and we are very popular.”

The FunPalast saw a 50 percent decrease in clientele since the pandemic started, the Daily Beast reported. Now, customers have an extra reason to visit.