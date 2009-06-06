Brothel Now Targeting Women To Cope With Slump In Demand

Hey, good news for a few of those men who are among the 9.4% 9.8% that are unemployed. Brothels — battered by the weak economy and the slump in demand — are hiring men, hoping to open up a new market among women clientele.



Las Vegas Sun: Business is so slow at the Shady Lady Ranch that the owner of the Nye County brothel wants to add a few shady men to her roster.

Bobbi Davis, the owner of the bordello located about 150 miles northwest of Las Vegas, is set to start interviewing men who aspire to be prostitutes.

“We’ll start out with one or two,” Davis said, adding that she is “looking for men in their early 30s to mid-50s” who are in good shape and want to entertain women.

How’s the money? Not that bad:

The minimum would be two hours, probably at a cost of $500, she said. Three hours would cost $700 and four hours, $1,000. An overnight stay would be $2,000.

Read the whole thing >

