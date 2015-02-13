Turn any surface into a beer opener with the 'BROpener'

Tap into your inner bro with the BROpener bottle opener.

All you have to do is stick the BROpener on any sturdy and flat surface — and you’ve turned it into a beer opener.

There’s an insanely strong magnet built into this nifty gadget, so the bottle caps won’t fall to the floor.

And the best part is: you’ll never won’t have to worry about losing your bottle opener again.

The original BROpener Bottle opener: $US16.00





Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

NOW WATCH: What Happened When A Bunch Of Young Boys Were Told To Hit A Girl



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.