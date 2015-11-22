A running shoe company owned by Warren Buffett is now sponsoring the beer mile world record holder

Berkshire Hathaway-owned running shoe company Brooks is now the official sponsor of beer mile world record holder Lewis Kent.

According to a report in Runner’s World, Kent — a 22-year-old senior at the University of Western Ontario — announced the sponsorship on Tuesday after breaking the beer mile world record.

Kent ran 4:51.9 for the beer mile, re-taking the world record he held in August after running a 4:55.8.

YouTube Lewis Kent breaking the beer mile world record.

A beer mile involves drinking a full 12-ounce beer before each of the race’s four laps around a standard 400-meter track. Competitors must run a penalty fifth lap if they don’t keep their beverage down during the race.

You can find full rules for the event — including the best-ever times run for the mile and a list of approved beers — at Beermile.com.

FloTrack, a website dedicated to coverage of track & field, is set to host the second annual Beer Mile World Championships in Austin, Texas on December 1st.

Canadian Corey Gallagher, currently the second-fastest beer miler of all-time with a 4:55.8, is the defending World Champion.

Terms of Kent’s sponsorship agreement with Brooks were not disclosed, but a Brooks rep did confirm to Runner’s World that Kent will wear Brooks gear at the World Championships.

Read the full report at Runner’s World here »

And you can watch Kent’s world record run below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: The killer jobs report could mean a rate hike in December



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.