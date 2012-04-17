This Beautiful Breakaway From The Capitals-Bruins Game Is The Best Goal Of The Playoffs So Far

The Boston Bruins took a 2-1 series lead over the Washington Capitals with a 4-3 win in D.C. last night.



It was a wild one.

The Capitals tied it up in thrilling fashion with 6 minutes left. Brooks Laich got behind the defence, went in on Tim Thomas, and finished on the forehand to complete one of the best goals of the playoffs. Here’s the video:



But just a few minutes later, the Bruins scored a stunner on the power play to seal the win:



