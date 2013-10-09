Brooks Brothers Plans To Open A Steakhouse In Midtown Manhattan

One popular suit-and-tie retailer may soon make its entrance into a whole new realm — steak.

According to The New York Post’s Steve Cuozzo, Brooks Brothers is making plans to open a steakhouse just around the corner from its Madison Avenue flagship store.

The restaurant will be located at 11 E. 44th St, a three-story, 15,000 square-foot space, and would tentatively open summer 2014. The brand plans to name their first restaurant “Makers and Merchants,” a reference to the company’s famous slogan.

Brooks Brothers has not yet filed plans with the Buildings Department, nor have they filed a liquor application with the State Liquor Authority, according to The Post.

Founded in 1818, Brooks Brothers currently operates 300 stores in the U.S. and worldwide. This would be the first restaurant for the company and could be the start of a branded steakhouse line in locations across the country.

