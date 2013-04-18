Check Out The New Brooks Brothers Collection Inspired By 'The Great Gatsby'

Brooks Brothers has just revealed a new “Great Gatsby” collection based on the costumes in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film adaptation.
The brand is quick to point out that F. Scott Fitzgerald was a lifelong Brooks Brothers customer, and so the clothier’s partnership with the filmmakers was ideal.
“Brooks Brothers is mentioned several times in Fitzgerald’s writing as a representation of the ultimate gentleman’s purveyor of fine clothing to the American man of distinction,” Catherine Martin, the Academy Award-winning costume designer for the film, says on the company’s website.
Many of the film’s costumes were inspired by 1920s images or products in the company’s archives, and Brooks Brothers even manufactured more than 500 outfits for the film.
The new retail collection was adapted from those dapper costumes.
This ivory suit, including a $698 jacket, is made from Irish linen with a herringbone pattern. Everything but the cane is also part of the collection.
This trim-fit jacket, also $698, has a narrow lapel and is made of English wool and linen blend. The model's nifty brown loafers are also sold by Brooks Brothers.
This is the peak lapel tux (jacket $848) that you'll want to wear when you throw your Gatsby-themed party. Pair with the backless vest for a quintessential look.
The 20's began to popularise the preppy style as we know it today. This trimmed navy blazer, $798, modernizes the style.
The burgundy striped Regatta Blazer, $798, is a bold choice, but it looks iconic when paired with these trousers and the white wingtips.
It's not just suits! This collegiate collar cardigan, $148, would look great styled as is, or worn with a regular t-shirt and jeans.
The ties, shirts, suspenders, vests, and shoes that accompany each look are also sold online. There are even a few classic hats, like these for $198 each.
