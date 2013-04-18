Check Out The New Brooks Brothers Collection Inspired By 'The Great Gatsby'

Brooks Brothers has just revealed a new “Great Gatsby” collection based on the costumes in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film adaptation.



The brand is quick to point out that F. Scott Fitzgerald was a lifelong Brooks Brothers customer, and so the clothier’s partnership with the filmmakers was ideal.

“Brooks Brothers is mentioned several times in Fitzgerald’s writing as a representation of the ultimate gentleman’s purveyor of fine clothing to the American man of distinction,” Catherine Martin, the Academy Award-winning costume designer for the film, says on the company’s website.

Many of the film’s costumes were inspired by 1920s images or products in the company’s archives, and Brooks Brothers even manufactured more than 500 outfits for the film.

The new retail collection was adapted from those dapper costumes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.