Brooks Brothers is permanently closing 51 stores as it enters bankruptcy during the pandemic. See which have shut down so far.

- Brooks Brothers filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday.
- Before its bankruptcy, however, the retailer made the decision to permanently close 51 stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, a company spokesperson said.
- Here is a list of the stores that have shut down so far.
Brooks Brothers, the iconic apparel maker founded in 1818 and known for its suits, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday.
It said it had secured $US75 million in debtor-in-possession financing to aid in its restructuring while it seeks a buyer.
The coronavirus pandemic and associated store closures hurt Brooks Brothers’ sales, but according to The New York Times, the retailer was considering restructuring even before the virus hit.
Before filing for bankruptcy, Brooks Brothers made the decision to close 51 stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, a company spokesperson said. Some of these locations have already permanently shuttered, while others are in the process of closing.
Brooks Brothers’ website currently lists 38 stores as permanently closed.
Here is where they are located:
Tucson Premium Outlet, 6401 West Marana Centre Boulevard, Tucson, AZ 85742
La Encantada, 2905 East Skyline Drive, Tucson, AZ 85718
Petaluma Village Premium Outlet, 2200 Petaluma Boulevard North, Petaluma, CA 94952
Union Square, 240 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Outlet At Tejon, 5701 Outlets At Tejon Parkway, Tejon Ranch, CA 93203
Colorado Mills, 14500 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80401
Boston Post Road, 987 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820
Stamford Town Centre, 100 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT 06901
Westport – Women’s, 125 Main Street, Westport, CT 06880
M Street – Georgetown, 3077 M Street, Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Sanibel Outlet, 20350 Summerlin Road, Ft. Myers, FL 33908
Worth Avenue, 225 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480
The Rookery, 209 South Lasalle Street, Chicago, IL 60604
State Street – Women’s, 75 State Street, Boston, MA 02109
Hagerstown Premium Outlet, 175 Premium Outlets Boulevard, Hagerstown, MD 21740
Chesterfield Outlets, 17801 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, MO 63005
Osage Beach Premium Outlet, 4540 Osage Beach Parkway, Osage Beach, MO 65065
Biltmore Village, 1 All Souls Crescent, Asheville, NC 28803
Carolina Premium Outlet, 1225 Outlet Centre Drive, Smithfield, NC 27577
Nebraska Crossing Outlet, 21215 Nebraska Crossing Drive, Gretna, NE 68028
Shops at Riverside Women’s – One Riverside Square, Hackensack, NJ 07601
Fashion Outlet of Santa Fe, 8380 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, NM 87507
Downtown Summerlin, 1955 Festival Plaza Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135
Forum Shops at Caesar’s, 3500 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Las Vegas South Premium Outlet, 7400 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV 89123
412 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale, NY 11548
2381 Broadway (87th Street), New York, NY 10024
Flatiron Shop – 901 Broadway (20th Street), New York, NY 10003
Waterloo Premium Outlet, 655 State Route 318, Waterloo, NY 13165
Aurora Farms Premium Outlet, 549 South Chillicothe Road, Aurora, OH 44202
Tower City Centre, 230 West Huron Road, Cleveland, OH 44113
Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325
Gaffney Premium Outlet, 700 Factory Shops Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29341
Grand Prairie Premium Outlet, 2950 West Interstate 20, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Outlet Shoppes at Laredo, 1600 Water Street, Laredo, TX 78040
Market Street at The Woodlands, 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Bayshore Town Centre, 5700 North Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI 53217
Outlet Shoppes at Oshkosh, 3001 South Washburn, Oshkosh, WI 54904
