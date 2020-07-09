Brooks Brothers is permanently closing 51 stores as it enters bankruptcy during the pandemic. See which have shut down so far.

Andrew Chin/Getty Images A pedestrian wearing a mask walks past a Brooks Brothers storefront closed during the COVID-19 crisis on May 06, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada.

Brooks Brothers filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday.

Before its bankruptcy, however, the retailer made the decision to permanently close 51 stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, a company spokesperson said.

Here is a list of the stores that have shut down so far.

Brooks Brothers, the iconic apparel maker founded in 1818 and known for its suits, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday.

It said it had secured $US75 million in debtor-in-possession financing to aid in its restructuring while it seeks a buyer.

The coronavirus pandemic and associated store closures hurt Brooks Brothers’ sales, but according to The New York Times, the retailer was considering restructuring even before the virus hit.

Before filing for bankruptcy, Brooks Brothers made the decision to close 51 stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, a company spokesperson said. Some of these locations have already permanently shuttered, while others are in the process of closing.

Brooks Brothers’ website currently lists 38 stores as permanently closed.

Here is where they are located:

Tucson Premium Outlet, 6401 West Marana Centre Boulevard, Tucson, AZ 85742

La Encantada, 2905 East Skyline Drive, Tucson, AZ 85718

Petaluma Village Premium Outlet, 2200 Petaluma Boulevard North, Petaluma, CA 94952

Union Square, 240 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94108

Outlet At Tejon, 5701 Outlets At Tejon Parkway, Tejon Ranch, CA 93203

Colorado Mills, 14500 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80401

Boston Post Road, 987 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820

Stamford Town Centre, 100 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT 06901

Westport – Women’s, 125 Main Street, Westport, CT 06880

M Street – Georgetown, 3077 M Street, Northwest, Washington, DC 20007

Sanibel Outlet, 20350 Summerlin Road, Ft. Myers, FL 33908

Worth Avenue, 225 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480

The Rookery, 209 South Lasalle Street, Chicago, IL 60604

State Street – Women’s, 75 State Street, Boston, MA 02109

Hagerstown Premium Outlet, 175 Premium Outlets Boulevard, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Chesterfield Outlets, 17801 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, MO 63005

Osage Beach Premium Outlet, 4540 Osage Beach Parkway, Osage Beach, MO 65065

Biltmore Village, 1 All Souls Crescent, Asheville, NC 28803

Carolina Premium Outlet, 1225 Outlet Centre Drive, Smithfield, NC 27577

Nebraska Crossing Outlet, 21215 Nebraska Crossing Drive, Gretna, NE 68028

Shops at Riverside Women’s – One Riverside Square, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Fashion Outlet of Santa Fe, 8380 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, NM 87507

Downtown Summerlin, 1955 Festival Plaza Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135

Forum Shops at Caesar’s, 3500 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Las Vegas South Premium Outlet, 7400 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV 89123

412 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale, NY 11548

2381 Broadway (87th Street), New York, NY 10024

Flatiron Shop – 901 Broadway (20th Street), New York, NY 10003

Waterloo Premium Outlet, 655 State Route 318, Waterloo, NY 13165

Aurora Farms Premium Outlet, 549 South Chillicothe Road, Aurora, OH 44202

Tower City Centre, 230 West Huron Road, Cleveland, OH 44113

Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325

Gaffney Premium Outlet, 700 Factory Shops Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29341

Grand Prairie Premium Outlet, 2950 West Interstate 20, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Outlet Shoppes at Laredo, 1600 Water Street, Laredo, TX 78040

Market Street at The Woodlands, 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Bayshore Town Centre, 5700 North Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI 53217

Outlet Shoppes at Oshkosh, 3001 South Washburn, Oshkosh, WI 54904

